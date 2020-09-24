A Roma rights organization posted a video showing police brutally attacking a Roma man, who is thrown to the ground and one officer slaps and kicks him while he is down.

Полициска бруталност врз Ромите РОМИТЕ НЕ СЕ ГРАЃАНИ ОД ВТОР РЕД! #МожетеПовеќеМожетеПолошоУжаснати сме од видеото кое се најде на социјалните мрежи каде се гледа полициска бруталност врз лица од ромската етничка заедница. Бараме секторот за внатрешна контрола при Министерство за внатрешни работи да го испита случајот и да ги санкционира сторителите. Zoran Zaev Bojan Maricik Oliver Spasovski ВЕТИВТЕ ДЕКА ПРАВДА ЌЕ ИМА? ВАКА ЛИ ИЗГЛЕДА ПРАВДАТА?Венко Филипче дo каде е истрагата за смрта на родилката од Шуто Оризари, дали воопшто случајот се истражува?ДО КОГА РОМИТЕ ЌЕ БИДАТ ЖРТВИ НА СИСТЕМОТ!ВРЕМЕ E РОМИТЕ ДА ГО КРЕНАТ СВОЈОТ ГЛАС! Gepostet von AVAJA am Donnerstag, 24. September 2020

The incident revealed by the Avaja association reportedly occurred in Bitola, which has a large Roma community. Avaja called out Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and Justice Minister Bojan Maricic, as well as the police internal review board to investigate the incident.