Skopje is hit by a wave of bomb threats. After schools had to be evacuated over the past month due to false threats whose source was never found out, now the threats are targeting shopping malls and key infrastructure.

East Gate, Biser and Flatiron are among the shopping malls and residential centers that had to evacuated today. The main railway and bus comples is also being evacuated. The Centar police station received a threat as did several schools.

Bomb disposal units are sweeping all the sites that received threats. The Interior Ministry failed to uncover the source of the emailed threats. Minister Oliver Spasovski said that it is likely coming from outside the country.