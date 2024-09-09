An argument over a minor traffic accident in the village of Dolno Kolicani yesterday turned into an armed incident.

Two young relatives from the majority Albanian village near Skopje got into an argument over a parking space, during which one of them hit a car with his vehicle. Half an hour later a group of men involving one of the participants in the accident stopped his relative, and one of them fired in the air. Two of the key participants in the incident have been detained.