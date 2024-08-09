Unsatisfied with being in the opposition for months, DUI has been making moves aimed at ending with destabilization, but President Mickoski’s statement thwarted their plans, so they are now looking for a way to regroup, said at today’s press conference the deputy and spokesperson of VMRO- DPMNE, Marija Miteva.

DUI should answer who is working on the scenario with which they want to destabilize the country. Bespoke analysis or whatever they call their defocus pamphlets for the right reasons don’t pass muster. SDS should not remain silent and hide, thinking that no one will think of asking them whether they support DUI in the idea of ​​destabilizing the state or not. DUI stripped bare, admitted that they are planning protests and destabilization of the state, therefore if SDS does not disassociate itself immediately, it will mean that even now, as before, in power, they are only a minor partner in committing crimes under the direction of DUI. Filipce will show that he is just waiting for direction from Recica to know which political discourse to capture. The silence of SDS, on the other hand, shows the level this party has reached, which instead of being a constructive opposition is a pendant of DUI for destabilization and dark scenarios. SDS still have some time to get out of DUI’s arms and distance themselves from their plans, noted Miteva.

We know that Venko Filipche is afraid for himself, aware that he will have to answer, but he should know that cooperation with DUI will not save him, because their plans have already failed, and he just stripped himself in front of the whole public , adds Miteva