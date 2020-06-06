A TV24 report from the municipality of Shuto Orizari north of Skopje reveals how municipal authorities have endangered the citizens. A campaign was meant to distribute new trash cans to the citizens of the poor, majority Roma area, but it was conducted with zero distancing.

People crowded the area where the cans were given out, only few of them wearing masks or gloves, even from the organizers’ side. Macedonia is currently going through a major spike in the epidemic, with parts of the capital Skopje where the restrictions were poorly upheld now being hardest hit.

Similar pictures were shared recently from similar mass gatherings where the ruling SDSM party was distributing sacks of potatoes or flour to poor citizens in Roma neighborhoods across the country. The “food aid” is likely part of the SDSM campaign to buy votes ahead of the elections that should take place later this year.