The SIA VISTA Institute for Strategies, Research and Analysis conducted public opinion poll for its own purposes. The poll was conducted by phone in the period from 21.12.2020 to 25.12.2020 on 1,523 respondents, taking into account the demographic structure and ethnicity.

The analysis covers all electoral districts. The margin of error is plus, minus 1.5%.

The commissioner and implementer of the poll is the team of the SIA VISTA Institute, the results that will be published in two parts are used for the needs of the analysis of the institute.

When asked which party they would vote for, if elections were held tomorrow, most of the respondents opted for VMRO-DPMNE.

ПАРТИЈА ПРОЦЕНТИ СДСМ 18.4% БЕСА 2% Левица 4.9% ВМРО-ДПМНЕ 22.3% ДУИ 6.1% Алијанса за албанците 5.6% АЛТЕРНАТИВА 2.7% ДПА 0.6% Останати 3.5% Не сака да каже 14% Нема да излезе да гласам 19.9%

Most of the respondents have a negative opinion of Zaev, Filipce and Sekerinska and Spasovski, and the whole government received a score of 1.