Election silence began at midnight as the 20-day campaign ahead of Sunday’s local elections ends after the parties, coalitions and their candidates presented their programs to voters.

The sick and frail, displaced persons, inmates and detainees are voting on Saturday.

Voting for the sick and frail will be conducted by members of the election boards where they are registered by visiting their homes, while for persons infected with Covid-19 and in isolation the voting will be conducted by special election boards composed of health professionals.