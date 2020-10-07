A day after the signs depicting Macedonian kings as part of the “Hellenic civilization”, placed under the imposed Prespa treaty, were defaced in Skopje and Bitola, somebody smashed a sign using the name “North Macedonia” in Prilep.

The sign was placed at the entrance of the Employment Agency office in Prilep. A video shared on social media networks shows a man smashing the sign after writing an obscene comment about the ruling SDSM party. The video that was shared had the World War Two partisan song “To arms, Macedonian people” added in the background.