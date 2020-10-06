Most of the signs placed yesterday that depict ancient Macedonian kings as part of the Hellenic civilization were defaced overnight. The signs were posted by the Government as part of the 2018 Zaev – Tsipras Prespa treaty, which specifically demands that Macedonia labels all historic figures claimed by Greece as “belonging to the ancient Hellenic history and civilization”.

Most of the signs were placed at a bridge in downtown Skopje which is adorned with figures of historic kings and rulers going back to the Argead dynasty. Monuments to Alexander the Great and Philip II in Prilep and Bitola also had signs posted in front of them, and the latter was also defaced.