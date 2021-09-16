Silegov, Filipce, Carovska and Sekerinska got new houses in one term and none of them is constructed with PUR foam. Petre Silegov in one term with a mayor’s salary of one thousand euros managed to build a luxury hacienda in Mavrovo and to upgrade a building in Taftalidze, reacted VMRO-DPMNE.

Venko Filipce as a minister with a ministerial salary builds a house on an ultra luxury location in Vodno of several floors with a large yard. Mila Carovska, who built a hacienda on Osogovo, also renewed got herself a luxury house during her term as minister. Sekerinska increased her property with a new house, a residence in the center of Skopje. Luxury houses and apartments were also bought by Kostadin Kostadinov and other government officials. While the people are barely making ends meet, top government officials amassing assets worth millions, the party said in a statement.