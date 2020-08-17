Senad Smailovic, the head of the important roads utility company in the city of Skopje was removed from his position today after being arrested with cocaine.

Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov dismissed Smailovic shortly after the news broke. The arrest was made on Saturday evening in Struga. The police found Smailovic with cocaine and is pressing charges against him.

Smailovic is the brother of Mersiha Smailovic, outspoken illegal migrant rights activist and confidant of former Labour Minister Mila Carovska. Mersiha Smailovic was recently in the news after using anti-Semitic slurs against Minister Rasela Mizrahi, who is Jewish.