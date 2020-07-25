The representative of the central leadership of SDSM, Petre Silegov in an interview with TV21, among other things, spoke about Albanian Prime Minister.
Asked whether SDSM is against this idea, Silegov said that they have no problem with the Prime Minister being Albanian, and that it is not done with blackmail, but with an agreement.
These are irrelevant issues for me, it is very important that we come as a society, in that whole cycle together, and not to be a condition for establishing political cooperation. I expect that it is possible to have a return of this type of conditioning, in order to jointly reach a certain goal, said Silegov.
