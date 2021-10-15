Silegov is seriously under fire and he started running away from facing the other candidates. After escaping at the end of the Telma debate a few days ago and not saying goodbye to his opponents, he has now made a new scandal.

Каков мајтап и пинг понг му прават на Шилегов*, бооооооооооо 👉

–

* нему никој не му поставува прашање, туку другите кандидати меѓу себе си поставуваат прашања и даваат одговори што реализирал Шилегов од програмата за живот 2017 – 2021 pic.twitter.com/BVmHzUxt1H — Демир (@Trollowsky) October 13, 2021

As Sunday approaches, the nervousness of the current mayor culminates. Faced with criticism from the candidates and the lack of answers, Silegov left in the middle of the debate on MTV and by the end of the show there was an empty chair.

Do not miss tonight’s debate without Silegov on the national broadcaster starring at 20:15 h.