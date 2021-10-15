Silegov is seriously under fire and he started running away from facing the other candidates. After escaping at the end of the Telma debate a few days ago and not saying goodbye to his opponents, he has now made a new scandal.

As Sunday approaches, the nervousness of the current mayor culminates. Faced with criticism from the candidates and the lack of answers, Silegov left in the middle of the debate on MTV and by the end of the show there was an empty chair.

Do not miss tonight’s debate without Silegov on the national broadcaster starring at 20:15 h.

Silegov threatens other candidate: I will tolerate you for two more days and then you will see

 