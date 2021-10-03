VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski accused the Mayor of Skopje Petre Silegov of awarding public contracts to companies owned by the ruling Zaev family. Mickoski said that it is well known that trucks from Zaev’s home base of Strumica are being used on reconstruction contracts in Skopje.

This is why Zaev keeps praising Silegov in his speeches, Mickoski said.

The opposition party recently revealed clear evidence of contract rigging on Silegov’s part, in reconstruction contracts in Skopje.