For a whole week there has been no word from the competent institutions about the fire in “Global” in Strumica, the spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE Naum Stoilkovski reminded at Friday’s press conference adding that there is no information about the cause of the fire, and even worse, there is no word of responsibility for the terrible fact that in this public building of the municipality lacks adequate fire protection system.

There is only one reason for that: the “Global” building is a work under the protection of Zoran Zaev! Standards were not taken into account during the construction, inspectors were not allowed to work, nor was the fire protection taken into account during the legalization!, he said.



He adds that Zoran Zaev has had at least several occasions so far to withdraw the abolition over the “Global” case and seek justice in court, but he does not do it.