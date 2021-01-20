The European Union is silent on the government’s insistence on passing the census bill at all costs, despite public criticism and without an agreement with the opposition.

Apart from the protocol statements of official Brussels that a census is needed, there is no reaction whether they support such a bill that the census will not be in line with Eurostat standards.

“Republika” tried to get an answer from the spokesperson of the European Commission, Ana Pisonero, whether they support a census in which all citizens of Macedonia will be counted, instead of the current population or the so-called residents.

Republika also asked whether they know an example of such census being held in an EU member state and the results being recognized by the director and deputy director of the Statistical Office.

But even after six days, we have not received any response from Brussels.