The head of VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the first electoral district, Gordana Siljanoska Davkova, during the visit to the village of Sisevo in the municipality of Saraj, said that VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia” pledges for 40% representation of women in politics following the example of the Scandinavian countries.

There will be 40 percent women in politics. I believe that’s something like in the Scandinavian countries. It is not a concession, but it is an awareness that there is a lot of unused knowledge, mind creation, because men will agree that we women have a harder life but it makes us stronger and if you add parenting, motherhood then the responsibility is here, Siljanoska – Davkova said.



He emphasized that VMRO DPMNE is the only party that cares about Macedonian interests and that more and more people recognize this and join the core of that party and the coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia”.

She pointed out that young people are the main focus of the VMRO DPMNE program, where there are projects to motivate the best 500 students who will be offered a secure job and an additional huge number of innovative projects to network young people for their future cooperation and upgrade. She said that VMRO-DPMNE will allocate up to five percent of the Gross Domestic Product to promote education.