The head of VMRO-DPMNE list in the first electoral district and the coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia” Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, said Wednesday outside the Museum of the Macedonian Struggle that the “Renewal” program observes the principles of renewal of respect, equality, knowledge and creation.

Renewal of respect, gender equality, renewal of energy respect, knowledge, creation, the unused mind of women in Macedonia because the number of female ministers in this government was three and then became four with Miss Nina Angelovska but in terms of 26 is political machoism of unprecedented proportions, said Siljanovska-Davkova.

Moreover, Siljanovska-Davkova emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE pledges for equal representation of women in politics and that it is a big step forward for democracy in the country.

She said that the “Renewal” program contains a huge number of projects aimed at full and equal inclusion of women in social and political life and envisages that 40 percent of ministers will be women.

