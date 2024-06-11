The President of the Republic of Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, addressed the main panel for heads of state and government at the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin. The hosts of the conference included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The main panel was attended by presidents and prime ministers from the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Moldova, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and Georgia.

In her address, President Siljanovska Davkova emphasized that, similar to the post-World War II Marshall Plan, a new type of Marshall Plan is necessary for the reconstruction of Ukraine. She stressed the need to invest not only in road and energy infrastructure but also in human, educational, social, and normative infrastructure.

The session reaffirmed the existing common European position that comprehensive aid to Ukraine should continue.

Earlier in the day, President Siljanovska Davkova attended the opening of the conference, where German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered their addresses.

The conference is part of a series of annual high-level events dedicated to the rapid recovery and long-term reconstruction of Ukraine following the onset of Russian military aggression. A key goal of the event is to ensure continued international support for the reconstruction, reform, and modernization of Ukraine.