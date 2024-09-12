President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova will visit the Republic of Bulgaria tomorrow, the press service of the President announced.

As part of the visit, President Siljanovska Davkova will meet in Sofia with the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, and will attend the performance of the Macedonian National Opera and Ballet, which will perform the opera “Nabucco” by Giuseppe Verdi at the Sofia Opera and Ballet.

As part of the 52nd May Opera Evenings, President Siljanovska Davkova attended the performance of the Sofia Opera and Ballet in Skopje, emphasizing the importance and power of cultural diplomacy as an inseparable part of international activity.