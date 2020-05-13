The late codification of the Macedonian language does not mean that it was “created” or “invented” in 1945, but that the centuries-old struggle, confirmed by the anti-fascist one, was crowned with the Macedonian national state as a confirmed European and Balkan reality, and that, “finally”, the Macedonian nation could codify one of the oldest European languages, the Macedonian, as a state, official language in the democratic Republic of Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova wrote Wednesday on Facebook.