VMRO-DPMNE announced that it will start collecting at least 10,000 signatures for nullifying the recently adopted census law, which was published today in the Official Gazette.

MP and university professor Gordana Siljanovska Davkova at today’s press conference explained that the procedure is initiated because in the past opposition parties submitted proposals for laws, but they were never put on the agenda in Parliament. Because of that, VMRO-DPMNE decided to collect signatures from citizens to nullify the disputed census law.

Therefore, the idea was to say that the census must be a statistical and not a political operation, the census must take into account the citizens, the individuals, and not the parties to insist on those 10,000 signatures because the authorized proposer of laws are 10,000 citizens. I would like that number to be much, much bigger. Why? Then it would be put on the agenda, she said.

Commenting on the political statements about the possible result of the census, Siljanovska Davkova emphasized that the rules should be certain in the law, and the result should be statistical, not political, asking why we have a census if someone knows what the result should be beforehand.

The MP from the opposition’s group in Parliament Siljanovska Davkova presented a series of arguments, which, according to her, indicate the political dimension of the census law.