President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova today received the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Zhang Suo, her office announced.

At the meeting, it was established that the bilateral relations between the two countries are based on friendship and cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, with President Siljanovska Davkova expressing readiness for further expansion of bilateral cooperation and deepening of Macedonian-Chinese friendship during her mandate. She reaffirmed the Macedonian position on respecting the “One China” policy.

The interlocutors expressed the expectation that they will continue to develop and improve mutual relations in all spheres of mutual interest, especially in the area of ​​trade and capital infrastructure projects, and emphasized the possibilities for expanding economic cooperation and tourism. In that context, the president indicated that it is necessary for Macedonian businessmen to be better acquainted with the regulation, regulations and functioning of the Chinese market, so that exports to China could be increased.

President Siljanovska Davkova and Chinese Ambassador Suo discussed the role and influence of the People’s Republic of China in the world, as well as in our region, especially in the context of the economy, and they exchanged opinions and information on the views of Chinese foreign policy, according to the statement from the cabinet of Siljanovska Davkova.