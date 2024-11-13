Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in Baku, Azerbaijan today, during the COP29 conference. During the meeting, described as constructive by President Siljanovska’s office, the two leaders “detailed their positions regarding the possible solutions to the challenges ahead of the Macedonian Euro-integrations”.

President Siljanovska underlined the importance of continuing the bilateral political dialogue at all levels, and to respect the positions and the interests of both parties, and that the resolving of bilateral disputes should be done within the framework of the European Union’s fundamental values and principles. She underlined that the relations should be developed on the basis of mutual respect, support and active cooperation that will contribute to strengthen the trust and friendship of both nations, President Siljanovska’s office said. The press release cites that President Radev pointed to the importance to quickly resolve the open issues, and to establish good relations in all areas of mutual interest.

President Radev’s statement declares that the two presidential offices showed that it is possible to have an open and constructive communication and will play key roles in nurturing good neighborly relations. He urged the Macedonian Government to “adopt the same tone of dialogue as President Siljanovska”. The meeting in Baku comes after Radev’s snub during Siljanovska’s unofficial visit to Sofia, where his office did not put up the Macedonian flag. This caused heated comments in Macedonia and undermined President Siljanovska’s effort to engage in cultural diplomacy.

According to his statement, President Radev also told President Siljanovska that the issues between the two countries go beyond the Bulgarian request for inclusion of the Bulgarian minority in the Macedonian Constitution. “Radev emphasized the importance of the Parliament and Government in Macedonia to act quickly to implement the clauses cited in the negotiating framework and the Good-neighborly Treaty. He warned that delays could lose precious time in the progress of the country toward the EU. He also said that if the leadership in Macedonia sincerely wants EU integration, it must implement the conditions cited in these treaties”.