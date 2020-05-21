The exploring spirit of the would-be Nobel laureate, Mr. Zoran Zaev, is not resting, writes Professor Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, adding that he is trying to prove that it is possible to jump from a state of emergency to early elections.

He will test the risky experiment during Ramadan Bajram and St. Cyril and Methodius, when, after a 58-hour quarantine, we will have to make a quantum jump to restaurants! I expect that in June, from curfew, they will push us into elections, which will be monitored by the “non-partisan” CIVIL, sacrificing itself for “functional democracy in” MK.Skopje “!, writes Siljanovska Davkova.

The professor commented that if he won the one-party “elections”, Mr. Zaev would receive the Nobel Prize for quantum jump to 1994, or even to 1949.