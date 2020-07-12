Professor Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, head of the candidate list of the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE in the 1st electoral district referred Sunday on TV Telma’s “Top Tema” show to the campaign for the early parliamentary elections and everything which was talked about in the campaign.

I am not familiar with the bombs that the public is hearing, but they are shocking. They look like an admission. And in a normal country by now everyone would intervene, but in our country Ruskovska, Jovevski do not react to what we hear, said Siljanovska.