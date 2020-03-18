In the Macedonian Constitution there is a special chapter regarding the state of emergency and martial law, and the approach is restrictive, not extensive and in our country a state of emergency can only be declared because of natural disasters and epidemics.

In the more extensive constitutions this can be in the case of riots, terrorist attacks, larger strikes. It is good that we do not have such an approach because this would not be the first time we have a state of emergency, Professor Gordana Siljanovska Davkova said on TV Alfa, referring to the decision to declare a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.