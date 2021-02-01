Gordana Siljanovska Davkova from VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament informed Monday that no-confidence motion has been filed against two members of the Government – the Deputy Prime Minister for Fight against Corruption, Sustainable Development and Human Resources Ljupco Nikolovski and the Minister of Justice, Bojan Maricic.

We are witnessing intensified “seismic activity” in Macedonia these days, there are “earthquakes” every day, but we are also facing a shock that came from Transparency International because being on the 111th place on the list of corruption it means to be in free fall, it means to separate, tectonically, from the European political, democratic and legal soil and to move to Eurasia and Africa in the company of Mongolia, Panama, Sierra Leone. Maybe this is the moment for catharsis. Why am I saying this? Because you can find a similar phenomenon only in literature in Dante Alighieri’s Inferno, said Siljanovska Davkova.

She further explains why she pointed out the two individuals as the most responsible for the corrupt living sand in which we sink, as probably the most corrupt European country and one of the most corrupt in the world.

We are a rare example of a government that has a minister with a special task to fight corruption. In the case where we are ranked 111th, the establishment of a special ministry, according to me, is an institutional illusion. You think that if you form an institution, the problem will solve itself. When it comes to the Minister of Justice, in this case through the prism of this shameful ranking, a minister of injustice, then the question also arises, how is it possible not to predict this event because nothing happens from yesterday to today, it can be seen in these four years how corruption has deepened, she said.

According to her, we are witnessing a constant tolerance of the concept called the rule of people, individuals instead of the rule of law. Why? Because we have a philosophy of non-sanctioning. Such a philosophy, then, stimulates corruption and crime. Philosophy of not initiating or not responding to the initiatives of the specialized body for fight against corruption, the State Anti-Corruption Commission, which openly states that only one third of its initiatives are processed.

We have a state called a party in which the status is deserved, not with knowledge, not with integrity, not with dignity, not with public calls but with partisanship and politicization, she added.

