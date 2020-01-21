Former presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska Davkova strongly condemned the way Macedonian food and cuisine were presented at the recent Green Week fair in Berlin, where the term “North Macedonian cuisine” was used.

The presentation caused strong adverse reactions in Macedonia, where the public was assured that the imposed Prespa treaty will not affect expression of cultural, traditional features.

Not a day goes by without another humiliation for us, Macedonians. The Macedonian cuisine, which is fondly remembered by all who come to our country, is now being dumped into the North Macedonian waste bin?, asked Siljanovska – Davkova.

Meanwhile, calls for boycott are multiplying against the Kadino flour mill, which was featured on the ad with the term “North Macedonian”.