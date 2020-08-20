Law professor Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova declared the announced new position of consensual Deputy Prime Minister as “unique political stupidity”. According to media reports, the DUI party will get to appoint its official Artan Grubi as Deputy Prime Minister in the next Government – with the right to veto all major decisions made by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Zaev denied the reports insisting that Grubi will simply replace him when he is out of the country, but given the important role DUI has in propping up the majority in the Government, many are expecting to see DUI wield executive veto power through Grubi.

A First Deputy Prime Minister with the right to veto. This is an unknown, unconstitutional, illegal, unique example of political stupidity. There is no position of deputy Prime Minister in the Constitution, Siljanovska said.

DUI insisted that it will get an ethnic Albanian to be Prime Minister in the next Government. According to the agreement, an Albanian will be named Prime Minister in the last 100 days of the coalition’s term, but all eyes are now on the influence Grubi will have over Zaev.