Professor Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, who leads the VMRO-DPMNE list in the 1st electoral district, took her campaign the TikTok route by posting a video of her dancing to Jailhouse Rock, while wearing the mandatory face mask.

The young at heart candidate has also posted videos doing her yoga exercises, all the while getting into heated exchanges with her main competitor – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov who represents SDSM in the same district.