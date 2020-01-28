Professor Gordana Siljanovska at today’s public debate in the explanation of the draft law on the prosecution law stressed that the procedures are a guarantee for democracy and that MPs should vote on their own conviction and should represent citizens, not parties.
According to her, the European flag for this law is misinterpreted.
The European flag is important but we would really be legitimized if we sent it to the Venice Commission and received a positive opinion, the professor said.
