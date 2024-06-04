President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova refuses to comment on daily threats from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a possible veto on the country’s European integrations due to, as he says, non-compliance with the Prespa Agreement on her part.

I do not comment on messages of Mr. Mitsotakis. The Prespa Agreement has mechanisms, starting from an indication, and ending with an address to the Secretary General of the United Nations. There is also the possibility of initiating proceedings before the International Court of Justice, whose verdict the neighbor Greece did not respect – said Siljanovska Davkova in response to a journalist’s question before the start of the panel discussion “The European Union as a challenge and the challenges of the European Union: Europe 74 years after the Schuman Declaration ” organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the European Movement.

That, as he said, is a mechanism that exists and is guaranteed in the decision-making process of every member of the European Union.