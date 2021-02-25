VMRO-DPMNE MP, Professor Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, talked in an interview with TV Sitel about the signatures that VMRO-DPMNE is collecting against the census law, as well as the current developments regarding the mysterious escape and return of the former secret police chief, Saso Mijalkov.

Siljanovska Davkova emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE has full legitimacy to collect signatures against a certain law, in this case the bad census law, because the manner of its adoption and its implementation are bad. According to her, there must be a consensus on such issues, ie all political parties to give their opinions and remarks, but the government did not listen to the demands of other political parties, which are not part of the parliamentary majority.

VMRO-DPMNE submitted many amendments aimed at correcting the census law, ie to implement a number of remarks that would contribute to a much better census law, but the parliamentary majority did not want to cooperate and stubbornly wanted to push such a law. When parliamentarians do not want to hear out other fellow parliamentarians, then they will have to hear out the people. That is why VMRO-DPMNE started collecting signatures, which for now are really in an impressive number, said Siljanovska Davkova.

She stressed that the Republic of Macedonia is categorized as a country ruled by a hybrid regime and that is why many of the proposals of VMRO-DPMNE were not accepted.