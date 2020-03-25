Professor Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, who was the 2019 presidential candidate from the opposition, warned against the threat of even greater totalitarianism in Macedonia, introduced using the coronavirus epidemic as an excuse.

The interim Government is busily producing decrees that have the power of laws. Instead of regulating the situation as it relates to the pandemic, it is producing decrees on the bar exam, the law on forensics, the law on mediation, the notaries, proposes an end to the public funding of political parties. The ministers propose, the party spokesman Kostadinov presents their proposals and former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is coming up with plans to deter the crisis. Where does the party end and the state begin?, asked professor Siljanovska. She asked President Stevo Pendarovski to act, and stop being a “Siamese twin” of the Government.

Siljanovska also called on the Government to reject the proposal from SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev to cut the salaries of the public administration in half.