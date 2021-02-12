With the statement that during the census of the diaspora by the members of their families, it will not be possible to fill in the data on ethnicity, religion and mother tongue, the director of the SSO Apostol Simovski, told Kanal 5, adding that he aimed to encourage our people abroad to use the opportunity for digital census.

Our intention was to encourage as many people from the diaspora as possible to register themselves, because when the data is given in person, the quality is better, said Simovski.



Simovski’s previous claim caused revolt among the Albanian opposition in the country, and DUI reacted by calling it absurd. Today, Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi said that the misunderstandings have been overcome and that there is no room in the law for different interpretations.