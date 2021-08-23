The State Statistical Office isn’t authorized to postpone the census. Parliament is the only institution that can change the census law, SSO head Apostol Simovski told Kanal 5 TV on Monday evening.

The State Statistical Office, stressed Simovski, maintains the positions that it can conduct the census and that all citizens will be safe, because all measures proposed by the Commission for Infectious Diseases will be applied.

Regarding the census takers, Simovski stressed that one third of those registered had already been vaccinated, and half of the rest, said that they would get vaccinated if vaccination is organized for them.

As for the methodology, Simovski said that it is fully accepted by Eurostat, which issued a statement that the methodology is fully compliant with Eurostat and UN standards.