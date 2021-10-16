Apostol Simovski, director of the State Statistical Office, says the people on the Voters’ List who did not register at the recent national census are out of the country. The absurdity is that for tomorrow’s local elections, the voters; list is just over 1.8 million, and the number, together with minors, of resident citizens registered in the census is approximately the same.

Yes, but the census includes children and minors, which are not on the Voters’ List. So where are those on the Voters’ List? Outside the country, it’s very simple. We will eventually come up with information on how many of our population is abroad. We will not know for everyone where they are and how long they are, but we will know the number, how many are in the country and how many are abroad, says Simovski in an interview with MKD.