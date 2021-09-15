State Statistical Office’s website is constantly under fire from cyberattacks and there have been two attempts by hackers to break into the census system, which have been successfully warded off, says Apostol Simovski.

Our website is constantly constantly under fire from cyberattacks. Probably their goal is to prevent users not be able to follow our information. There have been two attempts by hackers to break into the census system, but both have been successfully warded off. No damage was caused. I do not know where they are from, but I know that today such an attempt can be made from anywhere, without knowing where the attacks are coming from, said Simovski last night in the show “24 Analysis” on TV 2.