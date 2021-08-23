The director of the State Statistical Office, Apostol Simovski, says that the campaign for the boycott of the census is active again, and he warns that there will be consequences for the people who will refuse to register in the census.

We must all understand that this is a mandatory activity. This is a legal obligation, this is not a right, this is an obligation and we must be part of this process. And that is so everywhere in the world, we are no exception. Anyone who tries, for whatever reason, provided that we observe all the prescribed protocols for the implementation of the census, if someone refuses to be registered, and all protocols are observed, then they will bear the consequences. The law provides for misdemeanor liability and there are no dilemmas or pardons for anyone, he told Kanal 5.

Simovski assured that all census takers will wear face masks, with most of them being vaccinated, and it will be possible to conduct the census outside the homes, ie in front of a building or in the yard.