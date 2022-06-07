Macedonian pop singer Lambe Alabakovski set fire to the door of the “Ivan Mihajlov” club in Bitola, “Sloboden pecat’ reported.

Earlier Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski informed on Facebook that that the perpetrator who set fire to the club has been arrested.

I am pleased to announce the swift and effective action in the case related to the fire at the “Ivan Mihajlov” center in Bitola over the weekend. The police have already arrested a person who admitted to committing the act, says Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski.

As “Sloboden Pecat” unofficially found out, the arrested person is Alabakovski, who recently returned with his family from the USA to his homeland and stated that he prefers to live in Macedonia.