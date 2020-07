Over the past 24 hours there were six new Covid-19 deaths reported in Macedonia – five of them were in Skopje and one patient is from Struga.

There were also 129 newly diagnosed patients, out of 1,535 conducted tests. Of them, 45 were found in Skopje and 25 in Stip. It’s estimated that the number of active cases in Macedonia remains a little over 4,000.