Six coronavirus positive patients stopped at the Skopje airport last week Macedonia 27.10.2020 / 17:24 Border police prevented six people who tested positive to the coronavirus from leaving Macedonia. The attempts were made last week, and the persons had orders to self-isolate at home, but still tried to fly out through the Skopje airport.
