The Healthcare Ministry reported six new Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. Four of them were treated in hospitals in Skopje, one died in Kicevo and one in Struga. Their ages ranged from 48 and 52 up to 82.

There were 1,025 tests conducted in the past 24 hours which led to the detection of 128 new cases – nearly half of them in Skopje. Stip continues to have a high number of newly diagnosed cases (29), while Kavadarci has an unusually high number of 10.

The total death toll of the epidemic currently stands at 466, and the number of active cases is 4,183. The total number of diagnosed cases, including deceased and healed patients, surpassed 10,000 last week and is now at 10,213.