A second high casualty day was reported in a row, with six patients dying of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. The Healthcare Ministry informed that the deceased patients include two men from Prilep aged 54 and 78, two from Skopje (63 and 80), a man from Ohrid (56) and a man from Stip (82). This brings the death toll of the epidemic to 596.

There were also 131 newly diagnosed patients, out of 1,297 tests that were conducted across the country. Most of the new cases were reported in Skopje (34), Kumanovo (20) and the small city of Delcevo (10).

The number of active cases dipped below 3,000 again, and now stands at 2,683.