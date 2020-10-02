Out of 1,694 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 225 new cases were registered in Macedonia, and six people died, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje-96, Kumanovo-8, Stip-7, Prilep-8, Tetovo-15, Struga-3, Veles-5, Bitola-8, Ohrid-2, Kavadarci-6, Gostivar-2, Gevgelija-1, Strumica- 11, Kriva Palanka-7, Radovis-1, Kocani-17, Pehcevo-1, Berovo-10, Valandovo-3, Vinica-1, Delcevo-2, Kratovo-1, Sveti Nikole-6, Kicevo-4.

Six people have died, including, three patients from Skopje (aged 63, 71 and 83), one from Prilep (aged 78), one from Tetovo (aged 63) and one from Bitola (aged 59).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 18,363 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 15,164 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 749. At the moment, there are 2,450 active cases across the country, of which 834 in the capital Skopje.