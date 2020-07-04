The daily coronavirus report is again grim, with six deaths reported, and 147 newly diagnosed cases over the past 24 hours.

Three of the deceased patients are from Skopje, and one each were from Kumanovo, Stip and Berovo. The patient from Stip was just 36. The other patients ranged from 59 to 78. This brings the death toll of the epidemic to 334. There are 3.611 active cases, about 2.000 of them in Skopje which is hit particularly hard in this Second Wave of the epidemic.