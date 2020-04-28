The death toll of the coronavirus epidemic in Macedonia grew by 6 over the past 24 hours and now stands at 71.

Two patients from Prilep who were on mechanical ventilation at the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje died overnight. They were 58 and 63 and both had been treated for more than two weeks. And at the “8th of September” hospital in Skopje, three patients died. Two of them are men from Skopje, aged 58 and 75. A female patient from Tetovo, aged 51, died after being treated for two weeks. The death toll released today also includes a cancer patient who died in the Oncology Clinic in Skopje aged 71. She was tested for Covid-19 post mortem and the result came back positive.

Additionally, there were 22 newly diagnosed patients, out of 362 tests that were conducted. The total number of diagnosed patients over the course of the epidemic is 1.421 and 589 are considered to have overcome the illness. There are 52 patients treated at the Infectious Diseases Clinic – three of them on mechanical ventilation, and 28 at the “8th of September” hospital with six on ventilation.