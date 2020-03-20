The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Macedonia rose to 76 this evening, and one of them is in critical condition.

Six new patients were diagnosed in the afternoon. These include a couple from Kavadarci who were already diagnosed in a private clinic and are now confirmed. Another unrelated person from the same city is being tested.

Cities that have had patients so far are: Skopje, Debar, Gostivar, Ohrid, Stip and Kavadarci. One of the patients is a four year old girl from Stip.