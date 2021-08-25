Gzim Nuredini, the Covid coordinator for Tetovo, said that the city lost six patients over the past 24 hours, including a 21 year old man.

The city is especially badly hit by the epidemic, which was spread during the summer months because of the mass arrival of emigrants from all over Europe – many of whom held lavish parties and weddings.

Nuredini said that 17 new patients had to be admitted to the general hospital in Tetovo, while only nine were discharged.

Of the 123 patients in the hospital, only eight have begun the process of vaccination, and seven are fully vaccinated.